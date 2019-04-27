Chelsea Set to Challenge Arsenal by Offering Role to Petr Cech Following Retirement

April 27, 2019

Chelsea are preparing to offer former goalkeeper Petr Cech a position at the club at the end of the season as part of their new technical setup. 

The Arsenal keeper is set to retire from playing at the end of the campaign, and will be most fondly remembered for the 11 years spent at Stamford Bridge between 2004 and 2015, where he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League.

He became a Chelsea legend during his time at west London, and it's something the club will be looking to utilise by offering Cech a position as part of their new technical setup, according to The Telegraph.

As claimed, it's a move to appease fans of the Blues, who have fervently voiced their frustrations at times in what is Maurizio Sarri's first season as manager of the club.

While it's believed that Cech won't become the club's new technical director - a position that has yet to be filled following Michael Emenalo's resignation in November 2017 - his proposed role would include elements of that position. 


Director Marina Granovskaia currently undertakes many of Emenalo's duties, but is keen to redistribute some of her work, while the looming retirement of Cech is seen as a perfect opportunity to mend the relationship between fans and the boardroom - by offering him a position at the club.


The report means Cech is likely to have a decision on his hands this summer, with reports at the end of March suggesting Arsenal had offered the star a coaching role at the Emirates following retirement.

Despite struggles this season, Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League, which would be good enough to qualify for next season's Champions League, while their season could also end with silverware in the shape of the Europa League. 

      Modal message