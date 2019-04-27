Real Madrid Drop Adrien Rabiot Interest as Midfielder's Wage Demands Force Snub

Real Madrid will not sign Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season due to the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder's wage demands.

The 24-year-old has been seeking to run down his contract at Parc des Princes for some time and he'll be able to leave the French capital for free at the end of the season.

Rabiot has attracted interest from across Europe, but AS claim Spanish giants Real Madrid have ended their interest in signing the midfielder as a result of his wage demands for next season.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

It's also claimed that returning manager Zinedine Zidane instead wants to look at other targets, like Manchester United's Paul Pogba or N'Golo Kanté, and perhaps strengthen in other areas of the squad.

Rabiot remains of interest to a number of teams in the Premier League, as well as soon-to-be La Liga champions Barcelona, but it's expected the midfielder's demands will also be a stumbling block in negotiations.

While the France international is still in demand, clubs haven't been able to see Rabiot in action for a number of months as he's been kicked out of Thomas Tuchel's first team at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old's last Ligue 1 appearance came back in December, and issues off the pitch have also seen Rabiot forced to train with the club's Under-23 side at times this season.

Adrien Rabiot has gone from one of the most attractive free transfers in the upcoming window - to every top club avoiding him like the plague.



Toxic attitude, outrageous demands and your mum talking his way out of potential deals looks to be an absolute disaster. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) January 2, 2019

Since breaking into Paris Saint-Germain's senior side, via a loan spell at Toulouse, Rabiot has made 227 appearances for the French giants across all competitions, scoring 24 goals and claiming 17 assists.