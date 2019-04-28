Lucien Favre Asks If Dortmund's Players 'Should Cut Off Their Arms' Following Schalke Loss

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre launched a scathing review of referee Felix Zwayer following their defeat in the Revierderby on Saturday.

The match official took centre stage as he awarded Schalke with a penalty kick, after adjudging Julian Weigl to handle in the penalty area following a VAR review, which allowed them to get their first goal of the game.

The Royal Blues went on to win 4-2, but Favre was fuming about the decisive penalty decision which turned the game on its head midway through the first half.

"That's extremely hard to take, above all given the way we played. We started really well, showed a lot of patience and scored a fantastic goal," Favre told Borussia Dortmund's club website.

"Then five minutes later it's up to the referee to have a look at a handball. Anyone who applies the handball rule like that doesn't understand football. It's an absolute disgrace."

Favre later added to his comments about Weigl's handball, claiming that the makeshift defender would have to cut off his arms to avoid being penalised for handball.

"That's a joke. Nobody has a plan of football. It's the biggest scandal that nobody knows anything about it," he added, quoted by Goal.

"What do they want to happen? Should the players cut off their arms and run without them?

Martin Rose/GettyImages

"The red cards? We have to avoid these situations. But we need to admit that the referee didn't have his best day."

While Borussia Dortmund remain one point behind Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, the Bavarian giants can move four points clear if they win against FC Nürnberg on Sunday.