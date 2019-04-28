Manchester United and Chelsea will continue their fight for top-four positioning in the Premier League, squaring off in one on soccer's deepest rivalries. Kickoff from Old Trafford is slated for 11:30 a.m. ET.

The match has become a must-win for Manchester United, which has lost four of its last six league games and is feeling the heat again after a reprieve following the arrival of new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It's coming off a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the latest installment of their derby and enters the match in sixth place, three points behind the fourth-place Blues and two points behind fifth-place Arsenal.

Chelsea also hasn't been in its finest form, dropping points in its last two matches, most recently drawing Burnley 2-2. The stakes are high for two clubs with Champions League aspirations.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

