Man United vs. Chelsea Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, April 28. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 28, 2019

Manchester United and Chelsea will continue their fight for top-four positioning in the Premier League, squaring off in one on soccer's deepest rivalries. Kickoff from Old Trafford is slated for 11:30 a.m. ET. 

The match has become a must-win for Manchester United, which has lost four of its last six league games and is feeling the heat again after a reprieve following the arrival of new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It's coming off a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the latest installment of their derby and enters the match in sixth place, three points behind the fourth-place Blues and two points behind fifth-place Arsenal.

Chelsea also hasn't been in its finest form, dropping points in its last two matches, most recently drawing Burnley 2-2. The stakes are high for two clubs with Champions League aspirations.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message