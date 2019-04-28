Massimiliano Allegri Says 'You Shut Up and I'll Talk' Following Criticism After Juve Draw With Inter

By 90Min
April 28, 2019

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri launched a stunning defence of his track record after criticism over his perceived defensive style following his side's 1-1 draw with Inter on Saturday.

After the Nerazzurri opened the scoring through Radja Nainggolan, Cristiano Ronaldo levelled things up for the visitors in the second half, with neither side clinical enough to take their opportunities.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

With Juventus also suffering a shock exit in the Champions League quarter-finals to Ajax, Allegri fired back at those who appeared to question his tactical approach in games.

Speaking after the game, the Bianconeri boss said (as quoted by Goal): "In Italy, everyone has become a theorist of football and that is a real problem, like you reading your books.

"Now you shut up and I'll talk, you don't know anything about football. You just sit there behind the desk, you read your books, but you don't know anything about the practicality of the sport. I've won six Scudetti."

He added: "Against Ajax, we suffered with their counter-attacks, not their style of football, and that made it look as if they had an extraordinary game, whereas they were better in Amsterdam. The same goes for tonight. It's natural that when you misplace a lot of passes, you run risks.

"We had a good second half and it wasn’t easy because Inter are fighting for the Champions League and we are a bit short with the players we have out, but we finished the game very well, both physically and technically."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message