Ralph Hasenhuttl Hails Southampton Survival With Bournemouth Draw as Bigger Than Bundesliga Success

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl claims securing the club's Premier League status for next season is a bigger achievement than finishing second in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig in 2016/17.

The Saints knew their safety would be guaranteed if they bettered the result of Cardiff, which they did in dramatic circumstances with a 3-3 draw against Bournemouth. Despite throwing away the lead late on though, the Bluebirds' 1-0 defeat at Craven Cottage ensured they'd be in the top-flight next season.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

It was Hasenhuttl's target ever since his appointment in December, with the Austrian admitting it rates higher than when RB Leipzig finished as Bundesliga runners-up two seasons ago.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "The job to begin here was much more difficult because we had to build up. When I came to Leipzig there was a good team coming up to the top division and the development was further along than here.

"This was a lot of work to do but we used every second to develop this team and the guys did a fantastic job. Every player has made a huge step in the development of his performance."

It was certainly an entertaining game for those in attendance at St Mary's, who witnessed the Saints surrender a one-goal lead twice, with Hasenhuttl describing it as a 'crazy match'.

He added: "It was a crazy match. Everything you want to see in the stadium apart from the equaliser at the end.

"To come back again after being down was fantastic. Second half we had a very intense tactical game, changing the shape always, and our opponent was very flexible.

"We scored more goals in the second half and were more aggressive with earlier pressing and it was a fantastic performance from our team."

The draw, as well as confirmation of their status in the Premier League next season, now means that Southampton can begin preparing for next season, with Hasenhuttl suggesting some new faces will be brought in over the summer.

He said: "If you look at our last transfer window we didn't sign anyone. In the summer we will do, a bit of rebuilding is necessary and bringing some fresh players in.

Remarkable job Ralph Hasenhuttl has done keeping Southampton up... he’s done it in style as he said he would ...👏👏 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 27, 2019

"Players are very adapted to what we want to play, then it's important to work as hard as this year and try to take points consistently and not be in the relegation zone but stay high."