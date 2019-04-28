Sporting KC Rallies for 4-4 Draw With Revolution

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Krisztián Németh scored twice to help Sporting KC draw with the 10-man New England Revolution.

By Associated Press
April 28, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Krisztián Németh scored twice and Sporting Kansas City rallied for a 4-4 tie with the 10-man New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Felipe Gutiérrez scored from the top of the 6-yard box to get Sporting KC (2-3-2) to 4-3 in the 70th minute and Németh capped the scoring in the 83rd minute, heading home Johnny Russell’s corner.

The Revolution’s Brandon Bye was sent off in the 55th minute for denying Gerso’s breakaway. Gerso drew a penalty three minutes later and Felipe Gutiérrez converted in the 60th minute to pull Sporting to 3-2.

SKC’s Johnny Russell was called for a hand ball in the penalty area three minutes later. Carlos Gil’s penalty kick was saved by Tim Melia, but DeJuan Jones scored on the putback to put the Revs up 4-2 in the 66th.

Juan Fernando Caicedo gave the Revolution (3-6-1) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute, settling Juan Agudelo’s pass and turning to finish at the end of a counterattack. Németh headed in a wide cross from Graham Zusi to tie it in the 33rd minute.

Caicedo’s tap-in in the 35th minute made it 2-1 for the Revs, and Agudelo stabbed home his first goal of the season to push the lead to 3-1 in the 42nd.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message