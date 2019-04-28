Unai Emery Reveals Summer Transfer Plans & Identifies Arsenal's Most Improved Players

Unai Emery has identified Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi as the two players who have impressed him and improved the most at Arsenal this season.

The midfield duo were signed last summer somewhat under the radar, but both have swiftly gone about making big impressions in their debut season in English football, after Torreira arrived from Sampdoria and Guendouzi was plucked from Lorient.

Both have significantly improved their own game, as well as adding much needed steel to Arsenal's previously frail midfield ranks, and Emery told Sky Sports via talkSPORT: "I take a lot of satisfaction from players progressing individually and the improvement of their statistics.

"I think there are a lot of players who have made progress this season. There's Matteo Guendouzi. There's Lucas Torreira. There's also the statistics of the goalscorers together - Laca [Alexandre Lacazette] as much as Auba [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang].

"They are both scoring an important number of goals."

Having overseen a successful first summer of transfer business at the club which saw the arrivals of Torreira and Guendouzi among other successful additions, Emery also admitted that there could be further significant business done this summer.

"There could be a lot of movement in terms of signings and departures or there could be little, but first of all I believe there is a good base for the team already here," Emery added.

"We are here today with the opportunity to achieve our objectives in both the Premier League and the Europa League, albeit knowing that it is going to be difficult - just as it has been since the start."

The Gunners have suffered defeat in each of their previous two outings, including a 3-1 loss away to Wolves last time out, and Emery's side will need to improve defensively ahead of Sunday's trip to face Brendan Rodgers' in-form Leicester side.

"I want us to be more defensively solid, of course, and we know we need to work on certain things, but the team has made progress," Emery said.

"A season can help you improve, to understand everything better and to continue with your process, and I believe that's where the club is now. We all want immediate results, but sometimes it requires patience."