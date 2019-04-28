Zinedine Zidane Eyeing 'Strength in Attack' Ahead of New Season Amid Neymar & Hazard Links

April 28, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has outlined his plans to add 'strength in attack' ahead of the coming La Liga season.

The Madrid outfit have been constantly linked with moves for forward players throughout the season, with the likes of Eden Hazard and Neymar just two names that have been floating around before the transfer window opens.

Karim Benzema has almost single-handedly been supplying the goals for Madrid this term, in what has been a bitterly disappointing campaign for Los Blancos. The need for more potency in attack has been painstakingly evident for Zidane since returning to manage the club, and the Frenchman has made it clear where they need to reinforce at the end of the season.

"Yes, the idea is to have more strength in attack next year," Zidane said, via ESPN

"We will see what happens. I have a very clear idea what I want to do, the players, profiles I want. [But] I do not have full power [over transfers]. I am coach here, there is also the institution, the president, other important people. Things are done together here, and that is what will happen for next season."

With rumours linking the club to Chelsea's Hazard as well as a move for PSG forward Neymar, Zidane failed to dismiss a lack of interest in the pair while also refusing to confirm whether misfiring Gareth Bale would remain at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the current campaign.


He added: "Many players know that this is an important club, and many players want to play here. That is normal. It is a club where dreams come true. But we will have to see what happens.

"Bale is happy, he has had playing minutes with me lately. In the end we will see what happens, but I am not to tell Gareth what to do. He is a player in our squad, and will play between now and end of season."

