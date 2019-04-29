10 Under the Radar Wonderkids Who Could Soon Take Europe by Storm

With the summer transfer window right around the corner, clubs across Europe have begun searching for players who can lead them into the future.

We've all heard of Jadon Sancho and Joao Felix, but there are plenty of other promising youngsters around the world who are still patiently waiting for their chance to steal the spotlight.

Here are ten starlets who could soon be making their own headlines.

Florentino Luis (Benfica)

With Felix attracting the attention at Benfica, 19-year-old Florentino Luis has garnered little media frenzy, but that all seems set to change.

The powerful defensive-midfielder can do everything. He can sniff out danger exceptionally well and is always willing to drop deeper into defence to protect his team. Going forward, he wants to play with the ball at his feet, and he has been one of his side's top performers in his ten first-team appearances this season.

There's a reason Manchester City want to finalise a €60m deal to sign him as soon as possible.

Sander Berge (Genk)

YORICK JANSENS/GettyImages

Premier League teams have been sniffing around Genk's 21-year-old Sander Berge for years, and it seems to be just a matter of time before he takes the plunge into one of Europe's top leagues.

The 6'5 midfielder boasts sublime creativity for someone so physical, and his intelligence on the pitch has left many forgetting his career is still in its infancy.

Berge has been compared to Lazio powerhouse Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the past, and it's not hard to see why. He's physical, he's technically gifted, and he's ready to take over.

Matt O'Riley (Fulham)

Sancho's astronomical rise in the Bundesliga has made him the poster-boy for English youngsters, and Fulham starlet Matt O'Riley could soon follow.

Another of those do-it-all midfielders, the 18-year-old wants to dictate the tempo of a game with the ball at his feet, but does not shy away from the physical side of the game.

He has just three senior appearances to his name, but that has not stopped Juventus and Borussia Dortmund from scouting him on a number of occasions. His lack of first-team exposure means O'Riley is far from a household name, but that could all be about to change.

Sebastian Szymanski (Legia Warsaw)

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The Polish first division is not one of Europe's most popular leagues, but 19-year-old winger Sebastian Szymanski is doing all he can to change that.

The Legia Warsaw winger has been one of his team's most important players in recent years, providing goals and assists from any area of the pitch. Despite his age, the rest of Szymanski's teammates always look to him to carry the team forward, and he does so with ease.

A chance on the big stage is all Szymanski needs, and plenty of Europe's elite should take notice of him now, before his value skyrockets.

Alexis Claude-Maurice (Lorient)

Andreas Schlichter/GettyImages

When Arsenal signed Matteo Guendouzi from Ligue 2 side Lorient last summer, many felt he would be out of his depth in the Premier League. That certainly has not been the case, and the quality of players in the French second tier has now been given a little more respect across Europe as a result.

One beneficiary of this is fellow Lorient star Alexis Claude-Maurice. The 20-year-old forward has struck 13 goals for his team this season, and he creates chances for fun. The ball sticks to his feet like glue, and defenders can only watch as he weaves his way around the pitch.

It seems we have another lower-league gem on our hands.

Gedson Fernandes (Benfica)

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Whatever they are feeding their youngsters at Benfica, it's definitely working.

Gedson Fernandes was fast-tracked to the first team last summer, and began the season as a starter in the heart of midfield. However, the 20-year-old has lost his place in the starting lineup, but don't let that fool you, Fernandes is really good.

He thrives on winning back possession, before using his agility to burst forward and create chances in the blink of an eye. Fernandes is also a full Portugal international, and this is only the beginning of what will surely be a stunning career.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

La Liga is blessed with plenty of stunning attacking talents, but one who often does not get enough credit is Villarreal's 19-year-old sensation Samu Chukwueze.

The fleet-footed winger just wants to run with the ball. He's technical enough to beat a man, before cutting inside and unleashing a strike with his left foot, similar to Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben.

With eight goals and three assists to his name this season, the Nigerian seems destined for big things.

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb)

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Dani Olmo has been on an unconventional career path, and he's only 20. He spent his early years with Barcelona's famous academy, but shocked many by making the switch to Dinamo Zagreb in 2014. He fell out of the limelight for a while, but has since won back more than his fair share of fans.





The creative midfielder is built in the same mould as many Spanish youngsters, with impressive agility and passing vision which leaves him able to do almost anything in the final third.





He seems destined to leave Croatia in the near future, and there certainly should be plenty of suitors knocking at his door.

Calvin Stengs (AZ Alkmaar)

A serious ankle injury suffered just eight minutes into the start of last season threatened to derail Calvin Stengs' career but, after 432 days on the shelf, he finally made his way back to the AZ Alkmaar first team.

The 20-year-old tends to operate as a right winger, but uses his favoured left foot as his secret weapon. He can cut inside and pick out either a pass or a shot, and is often his side's primary creator. He's also far taller than many modern wingers, adding another weapon to his arsenal.

The Eredivisie produces plenty of stars, and Stengs could soon be the next youngster linked with a huge move abroad.

Emmanuel Toku (Cheetah FC)

Striker Emmanuel Toku has earned a late call-up to replace injured striker Basit Abdul Rahman Umar ahead of the start of the 2019 CAF U20 Cup of Nations in Niger this weekend. pic.twitter.com/X9JDMoUVZY — #Atinkatv #DiAsa (@Atinkatv_Ghana) February 1, 2019

18-year-old Emmanuel Toku will not be a Cheetah player much longer, after agreeing a move to leave his native Ghana and head to Portuguese side Boavista in the summer. However, he might not be there for long.

He is an elegant winger who loves to take control of games through his technical ability. He can burst past defenders, but can also slow the game down and pick out a pass. He has often captained his team, despite being so young.

Barcelona, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United all began tracking the forward following his star showings at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup. If he can prove himself in Europe, he might soon earn himself a move to a top side