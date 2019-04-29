Gary Neville Says Top 6 Clubs Should Target Leicester City Loanee Youri Tielemans This Summer

All four teams in the race for the Champions League places dropped points at the weekend, and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has not been shy in his criticism of each team.

Despite huge amounts of money being spent improving these squads, Neville feels there is one player in particular who should be on the top of the transfer lists of Premier League big six clubs.

That player is Youri Tielemans. The Belgian, currently on loan at Leicester City from parent club AS Monaco, scored the first goal in the Foxes 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the weekend. With the 21-year-old seemingly surplus to requirements at the French club, Leicester were hopeful of securing the midfielder on a permanent deal in the summer.

However, the Sky Sports pundit has casted doubts on the Foxes' ability to keep hold of him. As quoted by the Mirror, Neville said: "With Tielemans, I think the issue that Leicester will have is that there are midfields in the top six that need strengthening.

"He is 21 years old, available they say for £40m. He’s proved himself in the Premier League, almost like a dress rehearsal at Leicester. [They] could struggle to keep him because of the fact that other clubs may want him."

The Monaco loanee's performance will have done nothing to silence interest from other clubs, and City boss Brendan Rodgers admitted he did not know where Tieleman's future lies. When quizzed on the matter, Rodgers responded: "I'm not sure.





"I think there will be dialogue between both clubs. He’s clearly a player we would like to work with but I can’t really add much more to that."

Next up for Leicester, they face the biggest test of all - a trip to the Etihad Stadium to play a seemingly unstoppable Manchester City team. Should the 21 year-old impress in this fixture, Leicester's hopes of keeping hold of him may slowly slip away.