Maurizio Sarri Insists Chelsea Must Win Both Remaining Games to Secure Champions League Return

Following Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday, Maurizio Sarri has insisted that the Blues must win their remaining two Premier League games to secure a top four finish.

Juan Mata put the hosts into an early lead during Sunday's clash, but Chelsea were able to take advantage of a mistake from David de Gea to secure an important point in the battle for fourth.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Chelsea's destiny is now in their own hands heading into the final two games of the Premier League season, but Sarri has insisted that his side must take maximum points to confirm their return to the Champions League.

"We need two wins. With two wins we are sure. With four points, I don’t know, it depends on goal difference." Sarri said, via the club website.

The game itself was a difficult one to assess for Chelsea as, although the result was a positive one, the Blues' weren't at their best. Sarri acknowledged this, saying: "If I look at the first 20 minutes I am very happy [with it]. If I look at the last minute when we had the best opportunity of the second half, I am not happy.

"But to play here in Manchester against United is very difficult for every team. They played very well in the first 20, 25 minutes.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"We were in trouble because we didn’t have the right distance between the striker and the midfielders. The ball was always free, and they are very dangerous when they can attack space behind the line.

"We were better in the last part of the first half and then the second half. We didn’t risk anything in the second half, only the corner in the last five minutes. We played very well in the second half."