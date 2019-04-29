Pep Guardiola Confident Manchester City Will Beat Leicester & Head into Final Day Top of the Table

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident that his side will head into the final day of the season top of the table after beating Burnley 1-0.

Sergio Aguero's second half goal was the difference at Turf Moor, and the result took the Citizens back to the top of the table - one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who dismantled Huddersfield 5-0 at Anfield on Friday.

After the game, Guardiola insisted that his team deserved all three points against Burnley, revealing his confidence that City would go on to beat Leicester next weekend to head into the final day of the season ahead of Liverpool.

"In the second half we had another level, and created three, four or five chances which isn't easy against them - but we did it," Guardiola said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"There was a penalty not given, and we had other clear chances. We could have won by more but I'm so happy with the win. And now it's two games left, we need to be calm until next Monday, and against Leicester we are going to get three more points to go to Brighton to win the league.

🔵 Manchester City (92)

🔴 Liverpool (91)



This will officially be the first Premier League season in which a team to earn 90+ points will not be crowned champion. pic.twitter.com/3JoX4nFOaV — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 28, 2019

Guardiola was also critical of the surface at Turf Moor, but praised his side for overcoming the dryness of the pitch - claiming that he felt it was matter of time before his side broke the deadlock.

He added: "We controlled the first half but the pitch was so dry, the grass was so long, and there were problems moving the ball. It was an idea of theirs but even with that we controlled things.

"After half-time we increased our desire to win, like at Old Trafford. But the way we played, I thought we would score. We knew we needed to go forward, don't concede fouls or corners, and we created a lot of chances."

20 - Sergio Agüero is only the second player in @premierleague history to score 20+ goals in five consecutive campaigns, after Thierry Henry between 2001-02 and 2005-06. Legends. #BURMCI pic.twitter.com/5o0MSDtcgL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 28, 2019

City face a home game against Leicester in their next fixture and finish with an away trip to Brighton, knowing as long as they match Liverpool's results between now and the end of the season, they will be champions.