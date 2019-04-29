Pep Guardiola Confident Manchester City Will Beat Leicester & Head into Final Day Top of the Table

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident that his side will head into the final day of the season top of the table after beating Burnley 1-0.

Sergio Aguero's second half goal was the difference at Turf Moor, and the result took the Citizens back to the top of the table - one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who dismantled Huddersfield 5-0 at Anfield on Friday.

After the game, Guardiola insisted that his team deserved all three points against Burnley, revealing his confidence that City would go on to beat Leicester next weekend to head into the final day of the season ahead of Liverpool.

"In the second half we had another level, and created three, four or five chances which isn't easy against them - but we did it," Guardiola said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"There was a penalty not given, and we had other clear chances. We could have won by more but I'm so happy with the win. And now it's two games left, we need to be calm until next Monday, and against Leicester we are going to get three more points to go to Brighton to win the league.

Guardiola was also critical of the surface at Turf Moor, but praised his side for overcoming the dryness of the pitch - claiming that he felt it was matter of time before his side broke the deadlock.

He added: "We controlled the first half but the pitch was so dry, the grass was so long, and there were problems moving the ball. It was an idea of theirs but even with that we controlled things.

"After half-time we increased our desire to win, like at Old Trafford. But the way we played, I thought we would score. We knew we needed to go forward, don't concede fouls or corners, and we created a lot of chances."

City face a home game against Leicester in their next fixture and finish with an away trip to Brighton, knowing as long as they match Liverpool's results between now and the end of the season, they will be champions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message