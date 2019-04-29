Raheem Sterling Named FWA Player of the Year Ahead of Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been named the Football Writers Association Player of the Year.

There were a handful of players thought to be in the running for the award, notably Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, who picked up the PFA Player of the Year award on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling voted player of year by Football Writers’ Association - getting 62% of votes — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 29, 2019

The FWA confirmed in a post on their official website that Sterling had received 62% of the votes, picking up 100 votes more than Van Dijk, who came in second. City teammate Sergio Aguero finished third.

Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and (surprisingly) Alexandre Lacazette all received votes for the award, but Sterling was the runaway winner by far.

It has been an astonishing campaign for the 24-year-old, who has been inspirational to City's attempt to retain their Premier League title.

He has racked up 17 goals and 12 assists in his 32 league appearances, firing City to the top of the league table ahead of Van Dijk and Liverpool. No player has contributed to more goals in the league this year than Sterling, whose total of 29 is level with Chelsea star Hazard.

His goals have proven to be vital for Pep Guardiola's side, who sit one point ahead of Liverpool with just two games to play. If City can secure victories over both Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion, they will secure a second consecutive league title, which would be the ultimate reward for Sterling's efforts this season.

Many have praised Sterling for his development as a player in recent years, adding plenty of goals and assists to his game to help establish himself as one of the finest wingers in world football.