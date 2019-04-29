Raheem Sterling Named FWA Player of the Year Ahead of Virgil van Dijk

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been named the Football Writers Association Player of the Year.

There were a handful of players thought to be in the running for the award, notably Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, who picked up the PFA Player of the Year award on Sunday.

The FWA confirmed in a post on their official website that Sterling had received 62% of the votes, picking up 100 votes more than Van Dijk, who came in second. City teammate Sergio Aguero finished third.

Harry KaneEden HazardBernardo SilvaDavid Silva and (surprisingly) Alexandre Lacazette all received votes for the award, but Sterling was the runaway winner by far.

It has been an astonishing campaign for the 24-year-old, who has been inspirational to City's attempt to retain their Premier League title.

He has racked up 17 goals and 12 assists in his 32 league appearances, firing City to the top of the league table ahead of Van Dijk and Liverpool. No player has contributed to more goals in the league this year than Sterling, whose total of 29 is level with Chelsea star Hazard.

His goals have proven to be vital for Pep Guardiola's side, who sit one point ahead of Liverpool with just two games to play. If City can secure victories over both Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion, they will secure a second consecutive league title, which would be the ultimate reward for Sterling's efforts this season.

Many have praised Sterling for his development as a player in recent years, adding plenty of goals and assists to his game to help establish himself as one of the finest wingers in world football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message