Vivianne Miedema Honoured to Win Player of the Year as Stanway & Houghton Also Recognised

By 90Min
April 29, 2019

Arsenal Women striker Vivianne Miedema spoke of her delight after being named PFA Player's Player of the Year to mark a sensational season for the Dutch international.

Just a few hours before going on stage to collect her prize, Miedema had scored her 22nd Women's Super League goal of the season to help Arsenal clinch a first WSL title since 2012.

Those 22 goals, a huge new WSL record, have come in just 19 appearances this season, while the 22-year-old has also contributed 10 WSL assists in a truly prolific campaign.

"I'm obviously really proud to represent my team here, we've had an amazing year, especially with winning the league," Miedema is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"I'm just really happy I could help my team all season long with scoring goals and it means a lot."

In further comments published by The Guardian, she added, "I think we've had an amazing season as a team and obviously with Joe Montemurro coming in last year, we've changed the way we used to play a lot and that has benefited me.

"I've stayed fit this year and I created a lot of chances but got a lot of chances as well. I am a number nine so I do need to score the goals."

Miedema joined fellow Dutch star Virgil van Dijk in winning the top PFA awards.

Manchester City scooped both Young Player of the Year prizes on the night, with Raheem Sterling honoured in the men's vote and Georgia Stanway picking up the women's gong. City captain Steph Houghton also received a Special Achievement award.

Stanway has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for City this season, including 11 in the WSL. She has played her way firmly into the senior England squad and has the potential to be one of the Lionesses' breakout stars at this summer's World Cup in France.

Houghton, meanwhile, earned her 100th senior England cap in November and lifted the SheBelieves Cup in March. She has also enjoyed a fine club career in which she has won every domestic honour (WSL, FA Cup, League Cup) at least twice with City and Arsenal.

