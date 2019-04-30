Kevin Prince Boateng Admits He Thought He Was Joining Espanyol When Barcelona Move Surfaced

Kevin Prince Boateng has admitted that he thought he was being asked to join Espanyol when his January move to Barcelona surfaced, joking that he has the 'best agent in the world'.

Boateng moved to Camp Nou to provide a rotation option for Luis Suarez in a packed run-in for the La Liga champions, but admitted that he had no idea the loan move was happening until it was all-but complete.

"[The transfer to Barcelona] went also very fast for me. I just have the best agent in the world," he told Goal and DAZN. "He called me one day and said, 'You have to play well against Inter, someone is watching.' But he didn't tell me who is watching. Even Roberto De Zerbi, my coach at Sassuolo, came to me before the match and said I had to play well because the game was very important.

"So I had pressure from all sides. But under pressure I play best. I was the best man on the pitch and after the game my agent came to me and said, 'We're going to Barcelona!' I thought he meant Espanyol. But he immediately said, 'No, the right ones.' That was incredible. I could not believe it until the sporting director called me."

Boateng went the best part of two months without playing from the middle of February to the middle of April, but insisted that he understands his situation.

"It was clear from the start that I would be a substitute," he said. "I would come in, for example when Luis Suarez is tired. Recently, I was not in the squad a few times because everyone was fit. I understand that.

"Of course [I'm not satisfied with this situation]. If I was satisfied, I would stop playing football. In the beginning the situation annoyed me because I think that I'm fully fit. But I can not complain.

"Barcelona is the best club in the world, my team-mates are Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez or King Lionel Messi. Should I suggest to put these guys in the stands instead of me? The club has invested a lot of money in these players. I can only give everything and offer myself."