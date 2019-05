Carlos Vela admitió que prefirió quedarse en Estados Unidos antes que jugar en el FC Barcelona

Kevin-Prince Boateng for #Barça since January:



4 games, 0 goals, 0 assists



Carlos Vela for #LAFC since January:



15 games, 15 goals, 9 assists



KPB failed. Valverde's first choice for an attacker to sign on loan was Vela, who in this form actually could've helped Barcelona.... pic.twitter.com/HDVTYWQD7W