Dortmund CEO Insists Jadon Sancho Is 'Guaranteed' to Remain at Club Amid Man Utd Interest

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jadon Sancho as club executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted that the youngster will not be sold this summer.

Sancho is thought to be near the top of United's wish list this summer, with the Red Devils linked with a deal worth over £100m to sign the England international.

However, speaking to Bild, Watzke stated that United's interest in Sancho is not a problem as the winger will definitely remain with Dortmund next season.





He said: “It can be assumed that Jadon will not play more than ten years at BVB. But we have clear agreements about the present.





“Jadon is not on the market and plays next season guaranteed at Borussia Dortmund.”

After United's disappointing season, they are thought to be on the lookout for exciting young talents who can help them bounce back. The likes of West Ham's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi have been linked with the club, but Sancho is said to be their top priority.

The 19-year-old racked up 13 goals and 19 assists in all competitions for Lucien Favre's men, as they came incredibly close to beating rivals Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title.

This kind of form, which earned Sancho a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad, has seen the former Manchester City youngster emerge as one of Europe's most exciting young talents. Alongside United, City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with Sancho, who would likely cost in excess of £100m.

The Red Devils are expected to spend heavily this summer, meaning paying such a fee for Sancho would likely not be a problem, especially if a number of first-team players are sold to help raise funds.

However, after failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, many felt as though winning the race for Sancho's signature would be incredibly difficult, and now Watzke's latest admission suggests United may have to look elsewhere.