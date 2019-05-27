Jordan Henderson Reveals Liverpool & Spurs Stars Have Had No Contact Ahead of Champions League Final

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has revealed that he has had no contact with Tottenham players since the pair's incredible Champions League semi-final victories.

Speaking to the Mirror, the England midfielder explained: “We’ve not had any banter, no, not really! I had a text off a couple of them after the Barca game, saying congratulations, and I returned the favour when they beat Ajax.

“We’ll speak after the game, but until then it’s best we probably keep our distance because they can end our dream and we can end theirs!”

Henderson also spoke to the same publication about his motivations heading into the final, after a series of close calls in recent times, including the loss to Real Madrid last season, the World Cup semi-final last summer and their historic Premier League title campaign this term.



“Obviously it is difficult – really ­difficult,” the Liverpool captain admitted. “I know people will look at me as a person and say, ‘You didn’t get over the line in the Champions League or World Cup semi-final or whatever’.

“But the way I look at it is that it isn’t about me, it’s about the teams I have played in. Everything in football is to do with the team. And what we have been through has given us even more determination and drive to improve, to try to get that ­opportunity again – and to take it.

“Last year, after losing the Champions League final, it was so difficult to take – but you have to use that ­disappointment in the right way.

“It was the same with the World Cup. Each time I have always reacted well.

“At the beginning it is difficult and maybe you need some time away. But in the end, once you are through the ­different emotions, you think, ‘OK, let’s go again.’ Hopefully, in a couple of weeks I can look back and say, ‘We’ve won a big ­trophy.’

“But if that’s not the case, then I keep going and going until the end until we do manage to win something.”

“We can’t change what happened in the Premier League now – but we can change what we do in the final. I think we were all disappointed for a couple of days, but football changes so quickly and so does your focus.

“And there’s nothing better to make you focus than a Champions League final. This is obviously a big opportunity for us – and we really want to finish this season with a trophy.

“If that doesn’t happen, it will be really hard to take. But at the same time we can still look forward to what comes in the ­seasons ahead."

He also explained how the club's illustrious past was helping the team, declaring: “History is ­important – and we can take a lot from what has happened to this club before. It gives you motivation to try to be a part of that history, but to do that you have got to win ­trophies. This final is another ­opportunity that we need to take.

“But as I keep saying, we want to have more opportunities to be ­successful. Man City have won three ­trophies this year and that’s where we want to be.”