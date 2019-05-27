Massimiliano Allegri Insists He Will Return to Management When the Time Is Right After Juventus Exit

Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that he will only return to management when the time is right, following his recent departure from Juventus.

The Italian coach rounded off his five-year tenure at Juventus with a 2-0 defeat against Sampdoria on Sunday, with his makeshift side conceding two late goals from Gregoire Defrel and Gianluca Caprari.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Allegri was reflective after the defeat and he spoke about the next steps he'll be taking in his career in his post-match comments - noting that he will not be rushing into making a decision just yet.

"When there will be an opportunity I will return to the bench otherwise I will take a year off," he told DAZN, as quoted by Calciomercato.

"If I have the opportunity to choose I will choose a team that I like. Concrete offers? Still no, talking about the future now makes no sense."

There is still no confirmation over who Allegri's replacement at Juventus might be, but he was confident that whoever takes over will be able to deliver further success for I Bianconeri.

"I feel good because we have concluded five extraordinary years, today was also a good game, the boys collapsed in the last ten minutes. From tomorrow a new era begins." he declared.

"They will not have a new manager tomorrow, I don't know when. It will not be difficult to do better, whoever arrives finds a team clearly stronger than the others. There is 90% of winning the championship again.

"In the Champions League it was a difficult year, there were many injuries. Today also Emre Can had a sprained ankle."

Juventus head into the pre-season in declined form, failing to bounce back from their Champions League exit in April at the hands of Ajax. The Old Lady's new manager is expected to revamp the squad in order to go further next season in the European competition than his predecessor.