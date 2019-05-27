Zinedine Zidane 'Doing All He Can' to Convince Sergio Ramos to Remain With Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos' future has been the subject of huge speculation in recent days, but manager Zinedine Zidane is desperate to convince the Spaniard to remain with Real Madrid.

Reports from Spain emerged suggesting Ramos was keen to force an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu, after clashing with several teammates and staff members throughout what has been a tumultuous season for Los Blancos.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

However, according to Marca, Real officials are incredibly worried about losing Ramos, and they want Zidane to do whatever it takes to make the centre-back feel comfortable at the Bernabeu once again.

Ramos has spoken to Zidane about his concerns, and the manager is thought to have responded positively. He wants Ramos to remain at the club, and is "doing all he can" to convince the defender that he should see his future in Madrid.

Club president Florentino Perez does not want to lose such an influential player, and he intends to meet with Ramos after he returns from his holiday in the United States. Alongside Zidane, Perez is confident that Ramos' problems at the club can be resolved, although nothing in football is ever certain.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus have all been linked with a blockbuster move for the 33-year-old, although Marca claim that the only offer he has received so far has been from sides in the Chinese Super League.

This is not the first time that Ramos has pushed for a move away from Real. Back in 2015, United came close to securing a deal for an unhappy Ramos, only for the defender to end up extending his contract with Real.

The current situation is said to be better than it has been in the past, offering Real fans hope that Ramos may be tempted to stay with the La Liga giants.

The club captain made 42 appearances for Los Blancos this season before going down with a hamstring injury in April. In his absence, Jesus Vallejo and Nacho Fernandez took turns lining up alongside Raphael Varane as Real picked up just three wins in their last eight games, reinforcing Ramos' importance to the team.