Leeds Activate Extension Clause to Keep Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road for Next Season

Leeds United have confirmed that Marcelo Bielsa will be in charge of the club next season after exercising option to extend his contract into a second season.

Bielsa was appointed as Leeds manager prior to the 2018/19 campaign, with him leading the club to a third placed finish in the Championship.

It meant securing a place in the play-offs, although they lost out in the semi-finals to Derby County 4-3 on aggregate.

Despite failing to secure a return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2003/04 campaign, Leeds confirmed on their official website that Bielsa, who had signed a two-year deal, will be charge next season.

The statement reads: "Leeds United are delighted to confirm that Chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season.

"Marcelo has met with the Board of Directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of Head Coach.

"Bielsa penned a two-year deal with the Whites in June 2018 with the club maintaining the right to extend or terminate the deal at the end of year one.

"During Marcelo's debut season in English football, the team amassed a total of 83 points - the highest points total since promotion from League One during the 2009/10 season, playing an attractive brand of football which has helped Bielsa to become a popular figure amongst supporters.

"Vamos Leeds Carajo."

The Argentine did receive criticism regarding his approach leading up to games, namely the incident of secretly watching training sessions of Derby in a incident dubbed 'spygate'.