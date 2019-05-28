Maurizio Sarri Set for Huge Pay Rise as He Agrees Three-Year Deal to Leave Chelsea for Juventus

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is said to have agreed a three-year deal with Juventus 'in principle', which will be worth an estimated £6.2m per year - a £1.2m annual increase on his current Blues deal.

Sarri has emerged as the apparent frontrunner to land the vacant role at Juventus after it was confirmed that serial winner Massimiliano Allegri would be leaving the club following a trophy-laden stint with I Bianconeri.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

It was previously reported that Sarri had already agreed 'personal terms with Juventus' and now, with the Daily Mail now providing the financial details of that agreement.





According to the report, Sarri would earn £6.2m-a-year with Juventus, an increase of over £1m on what he currently earns at Chelsea.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet and Sarri's representatives are still due to meet with Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia over his future following the conclusion of the Blues' Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Juventus have been keeping tabs on the likes of Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, but Sarri remains the most obtainable option in Juventus' eyes, particularly after he garnered a decent reputation in Italy for his work with Napoli.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Mail adds that despite only joining the club last summer, Chelsea would be open to letting Sarri leave this year - provided that they are suitably compensated. A recent report puts the transfer fee at £5m.

Juventus' only reservation with Sarri is that he is still yet to win a trophy during his managerial career, though that could of course change if Chelsea are victorious in the Europa League final against Arsenal.