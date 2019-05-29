Jurgen Klopp Calls Juventus Links 'Bullsh*t' as He Insists He's Staying at Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has emphatically dismissed rumours that he will leave the club for Juventus, insisting he remains fully focused on the Reds.

With Massimiliano Allegri leaving the Allianz Arena, speculation has been rife over who will replace him. Maurizio Sarri is thought to be one of their primary targets, but both Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola have been linked with the role.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

However, speaking to Sky Italia (via Calciomercato) ahead of his side's Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, Klopp made sure the world knew how little truth there was in rumours he would leave Liverpool.

He said: “Of course [the Serie A] is a league that I like, it's really exciting but all these rumours I hear about Juventus are bulls**t. There is nothing true about it. I am not going to leave Liverpool. I know Serie A very well, I follow it and I like it, but I am going to stay at Liverpool."





This is not the first time Klopp has been linked with a move to the Serie A, but Klopp has always insisted that he does not see a future for himself in Italy. Ahead of last season's Champions League semi-final with Roma, Klopp joked at a press conference that he would not be able to take a job in Italy because of his language skills.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I don’t think it makes sense for an Italian club to work together with me because I can only order spaghetti in the restaurant and that is not enough to be a manager of an Italian club!" Klopp said.





Switching his focus back to the upcoming cup final, Klopp insisted that has faith in his side's ability to bring home Europe's most prestigious trophy.

He added: "Every final is special and I always prepare it in the same way I did in the past. If I had won those finals I'd be happier but the preparation was the same. This Liverpool side is the best team I ever brought to a final.

"Tottenham are a very solid team but we must win. It could be the best moment in my career if we win the title, but only if we win."