Juventus Third Kit 2019/20: Old Lady Continue Trend of Bold Designs With Camouflage Shirt

Unwilling to stop at releasing their controversial new home kit for the 2019/20 season, Juventus have opted to shift attention from their home strip by seemingly releasing a snow camouflage third kit.

Juventus stole the headlines in early May when the black and white stripes, that have been synonymous with the club ever since 1903, were ditched in favour of a half-white, half-black design featuring a pink line down the middle.

The response from fans and rivals was less than inspiring, with new images leaking from the ever-reliable Footy Headlines (via Instagram user @pjimenez71) suggesting there will be continued talk among Juventus supporters about their choices for the third strip.

For the coming Serie A season, the manager-less club will don a 'unity blue' and white adidas third strip with 'aero blue' logos. The 'aero blue' used for the brandings and details on the shirt is border on white, but perhaps the most striking element is the jacquard-printed camouflage pattern which covers all of the body and sleeves. Meanwhile, the shorts and socks will be in the same colour.

With the third kit set to be launched on July 25, the response from the public remains to be seen, with no confirmation from adidas or the club on whether this is indeed the strip Cristiano Ronaldo and co will be sporting during the coming campaign.

As images surface of the club's new colours, behind the scenes the Serie A champions are beginning their search for a new manager after Massimiliano Allegri opted to leave the club after over 270 games in charge. Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri has been touted as a potential replacement, with the club setting the Italian as their primary target.