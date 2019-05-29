Mohamed Salah Eyes Club & International Double as Liverpool Look to Banish Kiev Memories

Mohamed Salah is eyeing a summer of success for both Liverpool and Egypt with his sights set on a Champions League final win over Tottenham and African Cup of Nations glory.

The Reds have the opportunity to banish memories of last year's final defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev when they take on Spurs at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, while Egypt will look to clinch their eighth AFCON title next month.

Having been forced off early on in last season's Champions League final, Salah is hoping to put and end to the club's heartbreak on Saturday, with the Egyptian claiming his side are better placed to lift the trophy this time around. Liverpool fell to a 3-1 defeat on that occasion, although the 26-year-old stated the club's 'experience' will put them in better stead twelve months on from that loss.

"I hope we can right what happened last season, get a good result, and win the competition," he told Liverpool Echo.

"We lost the first, but everything feels better this time around and we have more experience than the last time. We had a good preparation period in Spain. Now we are back in Liverpool and we are feeling very motivated as players and coaching staff. I hope we can win it this time."

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

After being cruelly forced off against Madrid in 2018, Salah has ambitions to score against Spurs in the showpiece event, claiming such hopes are more than just his fantasy, and can be followed up by international success the following month.

He added: “Not just a dream! I hope it becomes a reality and I score in the final and then go on to win the Africa Cup of Nations too.”