Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sets Deadline to Remove Man Utd Deadwood With Up to 8 Stars Set for Exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Manchester United he wants up to eight players out of the club by next year, as he looks to begin a major squad rebuild ahead of the coming season, according to a report.

The Red Devils' boss is well underway with his plans for next year's summer transfer window, despite just being weeks into his first, as the club set in place their plans to improve on their miserable sixth-place finish in the league.





With movements taking place behind the scenes, as well as on it, Manchester Evening News claim Solskjaer is so far ahead of his planning that he's informed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he wants to clear out all of the deadwood before the 2020/21 season begins.

United's boss has overseen some progress in that department already, with Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera having their first-team player profiles removed from the club website. Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian are also set for the boot, while the club are 'open' to wiping their hands clean of the failed Alexis Sanchez transfer.

Another player Solskjaer would be willing to ditch is Romelu Lukaku, who has been interesting Inter, with United willing to part with the Belgian should the club receive an 'acceptable offer'. Other players whose futures are uncertain are Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, as well as defensive duo Phil Jones and Chris Smalling.

The English defensive pair are both still under contract yet could be set for the exit door, while Young is likely to leave next year and Solksjaer continues to mull over triggering the one-year extension option in Matic's contract.

It is Solskjaer's preference to seek English replacements for any outgoing players, although Premier League options such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire come with substantial price tags. Therefore, head of corporate development Matt Judge, Woodward, and scouts Jim Lawlor and Mick Court have their work cut out this window.