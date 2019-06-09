England will face Switzerland in the Nations League third-place game on Sunday.

Kickoff from Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães, Portugal, is slated for 9 a.m. ET.

England lost to the Netherlands 3–1 in the Nations League semifinal on Thursday. Marcus Rashford gave England a 1-0 advantage with a goal in the 32nd minute, but the Netherlands stormed back to force extra time and beat the Three Lions after a pair of defensive blunders in the added 30 minutes.

Switzerland lost 3–1 in the semifinals after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat trick.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, Univision Deportes

