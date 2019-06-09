How to Watch England vs. Switzerland: Nations League Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch the England and Switzerland in the Nations League third-place game on Sunday, June 9.

By Michael Shapiro
June 09, 2019

England will face Switzerland in the Nations League third-place game on Sunday.

Kickoff from Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimarães, Portugal, is slated for 9 a.m. ET.

England lost to the Netherlands 3–1 in the Nations League semifinal on Thursday. Marcus Rashford gave England a 1-0 advantage with a goal in the 32nd minute, but the Netherlands stormed back to force extra time and beat the Three Lions after a pair of defensive blunders in the added 30 minutes.

Switzerland lost 3–1 in the semifinals after Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo netted a hat trick.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, Univision Deportes

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via WatchESPN.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message