The U.S. men’s national team will face Venezuela in its final preparation match for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, June 9.

The match against Venezuela at FC Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium comes just nine days before the team attempts to defend its Gold Cup title under new coach Gregg Berhalter. The USMNT fell 1-0 to Jamaica in a friendly on Wednesday after previously defeating Ecuador 1-0 and tying Chile 1-1.

The U.S. and Venezuela will be meeting for the sixth time since the 1993 Copa America, with the USMNT posting an unbeaten 3-0-2 mark in the series.

Venezuela is led by Atlanta United star Josef Martinez and West Brom's Solomon Rondon.

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, UniMas

