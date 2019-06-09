USA vs. Venezuela Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch USMNT Friendly

How to watch the U.S. and Venezuela face off in an international friendly on June 9.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 09, 2019

The U.S. men’s national team will face Venezuela in its final preparation match for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup on Sunday, June 9.

The match against Venezuela at FC Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium comes just nine days before the team attempts to defend its Gold Cup title under new coach Gregg Berhalter. The USMNT fell 1-0 to Jamaica in a friendly on Wednesday after previously defeating Ecuador 1-0 and tying Chile 1-1.

The U.S. and Venezuela will be meeting for the sixth time since the 1993 Copa America, with the USMNT posting an unbeaten 3-0-2 mark in the series. 

Venezuela is led by Atlanta United star Josef Martinez and West Brom's Solomon Rondon.

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

