USA vs. Thailand Live Stream: Watch Women's World Cup Online, TV Channel

How to watch the USWNT and Thailand battle in their Women's World Cup opener on Tuesday, June 11.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 11, 2019

The U.S. women's national team opens play in the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday, June 11, when it faces Thailand in Reims, France.

After claiming the title in Canada in 2015, the USWNT is looking to be the first team since Germany in 2003 and 2007 to win back-to-back Women's World Cup trophies.

Thailand, meanwhile, is hoping to advance past the group stage after earning just one win in 2015 and leaving the tournament after three matches. Its last match against the USA didn't go so well, though, with the Americans rolling to a 9-0 rout in what was Heather O'Reilly's final international match, in 2016.

The two teams will play their second group game on Sunday, with the U.S. facing Chile and Thailand taking on the group's other powerhouse, Sweden.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions.

