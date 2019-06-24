The U.S. women's national team and Spain meet on Monday, June 24, in the round of 16 of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France, with a ticket to the quarterfinals on the line.

The U.S. women finished a perfect run through their group at the 2019 Women's World Cup with a 2–0 win over Sweden on Thursday, going 3-0-0 and outscoring opponents 18-0 to secure first place in Group F and advance to the team's clash with the rising European nation.

Spain finished its group with a win over South Africa, a loss to Germany and a draw against China en route to meeting the U.S., but it was shut out in its last two matches and will require a stronger attacking performance to keep up with the prolific American side.

The two played in a January friendly in Alicante, Spain, with the hosts frustrating the Americans but ultimately losing 1-0 on a goal by Christen Press.

The reward for the winner will be a quarterfinal date with host France, which survived a scare against Brazil and won in extra time on Sunday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.