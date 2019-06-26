Wayne Rooney's soccer career has been filled with a plethora of magical moments. And even as the D.C. United forward courses the downside of his playing days, he's still capable of producing jaw-dropping plays.

Rooney's latest strike was a beautiful one. Wednesday night, he scored a long-range goal from deep behind his own half against Orlando City SC, catching goalkeeper Brian Rowe out of position and having a go from 65 yards at Audi Field.

Something about playing against Orlando City at Audi Field brings out the special in Wayne Rooney.



From DOWNTOWN 😱😱😱



Rooney's goal gave D.C. United a 1–0 lead just 10 minutes into the contest. It marked his ninth goal of the season. He entered Wednesday tied with Orlando's Nani for third-most goals in MLS this year.

It's not the first time Orlando has been on the wrong end of a Rooney highlight. Earlier this season, the former England national team captain curled in an Olimpico-type goal against Orlando during a contest in March.

Last season, at Audi Field in a key match in the quest to reach the playoffs, Rooney tracked back and made a sliding challenge to take the ball off Will Johnson, surged forward and delivered a pinpoint long cross to pick out Luciano Acosta for a game-winning goal in stoppage time.