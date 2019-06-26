WATCH: Wayne Rooney Scores Ridiculous Goal From Own Half vs. Orlando

Wayne Rooney scored one of the goals of the year.

By Kaelen Jones
June 26, 2019

Wayne Rooney's soccer career has been filled with a plethora of magical moments. And even as the D.C. United forward courses the downside of his playing days, he's still capable of producing jaw-dropping plays.

Rooney's latest strike was a beautiful one. Wednesday night, he scored a long-range goal from deep behind his own half against Orlando City SC, catching goalkeeper Brian Rowe out of position and having a go from 65 yards at Audi Field.

Rooney's goal gave D.C. United a 1–0 lead just 10 minutes into the contest. It marked his ninth goal of the season. He entered Wednesday tied with Orlando's Nani for third-most goals in MLS this year.

It's not the first time Orlando has been on the wrong end of a Rooney highlight. Earlier this season, the former England national team captain curled in an Olimpico-type goal against Orlando during a contest in March.

Last season, at Audi Field in a key match in the quest to reach the playoffs, Rooney tracked back and made a sliding challenge to take the ball off Will Johnson, surged forward and delivered a pinpoint long cross to pick out Luciano Acosta for a game-winning goal in stoppage time.

