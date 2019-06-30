PHILADELPHIA — Against a more talented or more experienced team, the USA’s Concacaf Gold Cup run probably would’ve ended in Sunday’s quarterfinal. The Americans were disjointed and disconnected in some moments and sluggish in too many others, which kept tiny Curaçao—playing at this stage of the continental championship tournament for the first time—in it until the end here at Lincoln Financial Field.

But the USA wasn’t punished. Instead, coach Gregg Berhalter’s men will live another day, escaping with a 1-0 win that sends them to Wednesday’s semifinal against Jamaica. Midfielder Weston McKennie’s first-half header was the difference in a game the USA deserved to win only because of that single play. Otherwise, it accomplished little, and that’ll raise concerns ahead of a Nashville showdown that will be the Americans’ stiffest test of this tournament.

Here are three thoughts on the match:

Pulisic, McKennie provide the only highlight

Christian Pulisic said Saturday he expected a “whole section” of the Linc to be occupied by family and friends, since he grew up about 90 minutes away in Hershey. He wore the captain’s armband for just the second time in his national team career. And not surprisingly, he looked energized at the start. A long dribbling run from midfield in just the second minute resulted in a shot that Pulisic pulled wide left. Two minutes later, he stretched backward to get his left foot on Paul Arriola’s cross and forced an acrobatic save from goalie Eloy Room.

It was a sign of the frustrating evening to come that the USA’s advantage dissipated over the next few minutes, but in the 25th, Pulisic created the goal the hosts needed. Left back Tim Ream had the ball near the sideline and spotted Pulisic making a run toward the corner flag. Pulisic collected Ream’s pass and cut back toward the top of the penalty area, and the ball-watching Curaçao defense left McKennie wide open on the right post. Pulisic’s delicate cross was perfect, and McKennie had an easy header.

Along with their teammates, the pair—good friends despite their places on opposite sites of the fierce rivalry between Pulisic’s former club Borussia Dortmund and McKennie’s Schalke 04 (which extended his contract Sunday)—endured a difficult rest of the evening. Pulisic’s early activity never filtered down to the rest of the American attack, and McKennie had far too many giveaways for a player with his responsibility in the middle of midfield. But their one moment of quality was enough to deliver the USA to the semifinals.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Americans were poor

After giving his first-choice players a break in the group-stage finale against Panama, Berhalter sent out the same starting 11 against Curaçao that he used in the team's first two Gold Cup games. Both were easy U.S. wins. Somehow, however, that same group struggled mightily here, frequently looking like players who had never played together.

The attack was static, and the runs behind defenders or in the channels that are designed to pull opponents apart were rarely present. Instead, there was confusion and way too much standing around. Right winger Tyler Boyd, who was outstanding against Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago, was totally out of sync, while Pulisic, Gyasi Zardes and Michael Bradley often were left to freelance or chase the game. Zardes, who relies on service close to goal, received none.

When the ball turned over, Curaçao frequently was able to find a pass that unsettled the USA, as space opened up between the midfield and back four. Remarkably, the unheralded visitors outshot the Americans, 15-10, and won the possession battle (52.4%-47.6%). In the 84th minute, Curaçao midfielder Leandro Bacuna held off Bradley just enough to send a curling shot toward the corner of the net, which Zack Steffen managed to acrobatically tip over the crossbar. The USA was that close to having to play extra time.

Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

The USA will have to be better Wednesday

It’s simple: a performance like this won’t be good enough against Jamaica, which now has the experience of two consecutive Gold Cup finals under its belt, and which defeated the USA in a pre-Gold Cup friendly. Jamaica's players have the technical ability and confidence to exploit mistakes that Curaçao couldn’t take advantage of to the fullest extent.

With only two days of rest, Berhalter will have to decide whether he’s willing to stick with the same struggling 11 in Nashville. Perhaps it’s time to start Jozy Altidore, who scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Panama. His movement and hold-up play might have a domino effect on the rest of the attack.

Berhalter will have to come up with some solution to jumpstart his side against a Reggae Boyz squad that won’t let the Americans get away with an effort similar to the one it displayed here in Philadelphia.