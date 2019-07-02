USA vs. England Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Women's World Cup Semifinal

How to watch the USA vs. England in the semifinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday, July 2.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 02, 2019

The U.S. women's national team and England will meet Tuesday in a Women's World Cup semifinal at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France.

The U.S. advanced to the semis with a win over France in one of the most highly anticipated quarterfinals ever at a sold-out Parc des Princes. The United States beat the host nation 2–1, thanks to two goals from Megan Rapinoe. It was a continuation of Rapinoe's heroics following her two goals on penalty kicks to push the U.S. past Spain 2–1 in the round of 16. After winning the World Cup in 2015, the USWNT is looking to be the first team since Germany in 2003 and 2007 to win back-to-back Women's World Cup trophies.

In its opening match, the USWNT earned a recording-breaking 13–0 win over Thailand, shattering the mark for most goals scored in a single match in FIFA Women's World Cup history. The team then beat Chile 3–0 and Sweden 2–0 to close out group stage play.

England moved on to the semifinals by beating Norway 3–0 in the quarterfinals after advancing past Cameroon 3–0 in a controversy-filled match in the round of 16. The Lionesses earned three straight wins in the group stage beating Scotland 2–1 in the opening match and following that up with triumphs over Argentina (1–0) and Japan (2–0). 

The two teams have faced off just once in a Women's World Cup, a 3–0 win for the U.S. in 2007. The winner will face the Netherlands or Sweden on Sunday, July 7, in the final with the chance to win the title.

Here's how to watch the crucial match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

