The U.S. women's national team and England will meet Tuesday in a Women's World Cup semifinal at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France.

The U.S. advanced to the semis with a win over France in one of the most highly anticipated quarterfinals ever at a sold-out Parc des Princes. The United States beat the host nation 2–1, thanks to two goals from Megan Rapinoe. It was a continuation of Rapinoe's heroics following her two goals on penalty kicks to push the U.S. past Spain 2–1 in the round of 16. After winning the World Cup in 2015, the USWNT is looking to be the first team since Germany in 2003 and 2007 to win back-to-back Women's World Cup trophies.

In its opening match, the USWNT earned a recording-breaking 13–0 win over Thailand, shattering the mark for most goals scored in a single match in FIFA Women's World Cup history. The team then beat Chile 3–0 and Sweden 2–0 to close out group stage play.

England moved on to the semifinals by beating Norway 3–0 in the quarterfinals after advancing past Cameroon 3–0 in a controversy-filled match in the round of 16. The Lionesses earned three straight wins in the group stage beating Scotland 2–1 in the opening match and following that up with triumphs over Argentina (1–0) and Japan (2–0).

The two teams have faced off just once in a Women's World Cup, a 3–0 win for the U.S. in 2007. The winner will face the Netherlands or Sweden on Sunday, July 7, in the final with the chance to win the title.

Here's how to watch the crucial match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV.

