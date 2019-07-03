The USA and Jamaica are both looking to return to the Gold Cup final after playing each other on that stage two years ago.

The two renew acquiantances in the semifinals this time around, squaring off at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday night. The USA won their 2017 battle, with Jordan Morris's 88th-minute goal serving as the game-winner and delivering the Americans their sixth title. In order to get a chance to play for a seventh and set up a showdown vs. rival Mexico, the U.S. will need to beat Jamaica again.

Jamaica has the most recent edge, beating the USA 1-0 in a pre-Gold Cup friendly in Washington, D.C., last month. The match won't necessarily be indicative of what happens Wednesday, given that the U.S. trotted out an experimental lineup and was missing some of its key players like Christian Pulisic and Jozy Altidore, but it will certianly give the Reggae Boyz the feeling that they can come out on top again on U.S. soil and reach a third straight Gold Cup final. Jamaica has beaten the U.S. in a Gold Cup semifinal before, completing the job four years ago in Atlanta, and would love nothing more than to do the same in the southeast with its current squad.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Rockin' and Rollin' in Music City 🎶💥



With a spot in the #GoldCup2019 Final on the line, your #USMNT Starting XI to take on 🇯🇲!



Lineup Notes 📰: https://t.co/3hW15K4gM7 pic.twitter.com/EUzx6bmxoZ — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 4, 2019

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

JAMAICA

GOALKEEPERS: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Amal Knight (UWI), Dwayne Miller (Syrianska)

DEFENDERS: Shaun Francis (Louisville City), Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday), Kevon Lambert (Phoenix Rising), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Damion Lowe (IK Start), Alvas Powell (FC Cincinnati), Jamoi Topey (Bethlehem Steel)

MIDFIELDERS: Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen), Andre Lewis (Portmore United), Tyreek Magee (Harbor View), Ricardo Morris (Portmore United), Peter-Lee Vassel (LAFC), Devon Williams (Louisville City), Je-Vaughn Watson (OKC Energy)

FORWARDS: Brian Brown (FC Reno), Junior Flemmings (Phoenix Rising), Maalique Foster (RVG Toros FC), Darren Mattocks (FC Cincinnati), Shamar Nicholson (Domzale), Dever Orgill (Ankaragücü)