Alex Morgan's tea has spilled over into Minor League Baseball.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Padres, introduced a "Tea Party Cam" in honor of Morgan during their Fourth of July game against the Frisco RoughRiders. The camera captured fans around the ballpark doing their best imitation of Morgan's tea-sipping celebration.

The USWNT star's move went viral after she scored a goal during Tuesday's semifinal victory over England in the Women's World Cup.

Some people criticized Morgan for her actions, and she responded by saying there's a double standard in sports for the way men and women are allowed to celebrate. Morgan also shared that she was inspired to "sip tea" because Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner does it often in her Instagram stories. Turner later backed Morgan on social media.

It looks like fans are now paying homage to Morgan.