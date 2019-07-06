England and Sweden face off in the Women's World Cup third-place game on Saturday, July 6, the Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

England, playing for bronze for a second straight Women's World Cup, started its campaign with three straight victories to win their group before defeating Cameroon and Norway in the knockout round. Phil Neville's group then suffered a 2–1 semifinal defeat against the United States. Christen Press's early goal put the Lionesses behind 1–0 just 10 minutes into the match. Ellen White scored the equalizer nine minutes later, but Alex Morgan's strike in the 31st minute helped the USWNT regain the lead. The Americans preserved the 2–1 win thanks to a game-saving, penalty stop from goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

Sweden began its Women's World Cup with a 2–0 win over Chile before taking Thailand down, 5–1. Sweden, resting a number of regulars, lost to the USA, 2–0, to finish second in the group but edged Canada 1–0 in the round of 16. The team continued its run in the competition by overcoming its past demons and defeating favored Germany 2–1 in the quarterfinals. Sweden fell to the Netherlands 1-0 in the semifinals thanks to a dramatic late goal from the Netherlands in extra time, eliminating the Swedes from title contention.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

