Fabian Delph Reveals Surprising Difference Between Everton and Man City Training Sessions

By 90Min
July 24, 2019

Fabian Delph has claimed that the training sessions under Everton manager Marco Silva are physically tougher than those he experienced with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

29-year-old Delph transferred from City to Everton for around £8.5m earlier this month, in one of the bargain deals of the summer window, and has already linked up for pre-season with his new teammates.

When it comes to a tough workout, few would expect many managers to sit above the demanding Guardiola, however, Delph has revealed his recent experience under Silva is more intense.

Speaking on his first couple of weeks (as quoted by Daily Mail), Delph said: "The volume is a lot higher, we cover a lot more distance.

"There's a lot more intensity and you definitely feel like you've worked come the end of the day, I love it. There's nothing worse for me than going home with energy."


Although extremely complimentary of the Everton schedule, Delph wasn't being critical of the way the Citizens do things. 

When discussing Guardiola's methods, the England international said: "City's training is very good, it's shorter and sharper and is the way the manager likes the lads to play."

View this post on Instagram

First session with the lads ☑️ #TunnelVision

A post shared by Fabian Delph (@fabian_delph) on

Delph claimed he left Manchester because it was 'time for a change' and he certainly seems to have got that up to now.

The versatile former Aston Villa captain has always been known for his energy on and off the pitch so it's no surprise to see that more intense training methods are something he is lapping up with great joy. 

