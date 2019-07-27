LAFC Scores Four Goals in 12 Minutes, Holds on to Beat Atlanta United

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Carlos Vela scored his league-leading 22nd goal as a part of LAFC's four goals during a 12-minute stretch that led to a narrow 4-3 victory over Atlanta United.

By Associated Press
July 27, 2019

LOS ANGELES — Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela scored two of Los Angeles FC's four goals during a 12-minute stretch in a 4-3 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night.

Los Angeles (15-3-4) trailed in the second minute, but started its scoring surge in the 33rd on Adama Diomande's fourth goal in four games. Rossi's 12th goal of the season came five minutes later, and Vela scored on a penalty kick for his league-leading 22nd. Eduard Atuesta gave LAFC a 4-1 lead in the 45th.

Mohammed Adams, who was selected No. 10 overall in 2018 SuperDraft, opened the scoring in his first start for Atlanta (11-9-3) by curling home a loose ball in front of the net. Josef Martinez capped the first-half scoring with his 17th goal to pull Atlanta to 4-2 in stoppage time.

United scored six minutes into the second half on Eddie Segura's own goal. Martinez had good goal-scoring opportunities in the 62nd and 66th.

