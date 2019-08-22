Nashville MLS Expansion Team Reveals New Stadium Renderings

Nashville SC

Nashville SC will open its soccer-specific stadium in 2022.

By Avi Creditor
August 22, 2019

MLS expansion is in the air. St. Louis has just been awarded the league's 28th franchise. Miami has finally signed its first players (while also dealing with a toxic stadium site in more ways than one, evidently). Austin has hired its coach and is adding to its ownership group in a presentation on Friday. Cities like Sacramento and Charlotte are leading the pack for the next two slots on the path to 30 teams. And Nashville SC has greater clarity on its stadium project.

The team, which is joining MLS with Miami next season, unveiled a fresh batch of stadium renderings for its eventual home. The club will begin play at Nissan Stadium, the home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans, before moving into its soccer-specific stadium in 2022. It's slated to be built at the Fairgrounds site and will be the biggest soccer-specific stadium in the country, according to the club.

In USL this season, Nashville SC sits fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 13-6-6 record. The club already has five players in tow for its arrival in MLS: Winger David Accam, forwards Cameron Lancaster and Daniel Rios and midfielders Anibal Godoy and Derrick Jones.

