CHESTER, Pa. — Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos assisted each other on late goals as the Philadelphia Union beat Atlanta United 3-1 Saturday night to move into first place in the Eastern Conference.

The Union (15-8-6) and Atlanta United (15-10-3) entered the game tied in points atop the conference standings. Atlanta had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Przybylko gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the 86th minute, finishing a cross from Santos with a hard shot that beat goalkeeper Brad Guzan inside the near post.

Of course it had to be Kacper Przybylko! #PHIvATL pic.twitter.com/NpvB2p5MF4 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 1, 2019

Santos punched home a cross by Przybylko in the 88th minute, capping the scoring.

Josef Martinez gave Atlanta the lead in the second minute of first half stoppage time. He scored in his 13th straight game, extending his MLS record. Martinez got open on a give-and-go with Darlington Nagbe, slipping past the onrushing goalkeeper and tapping it into the empty net.

The Union's Brenden Aaronson tied it at 1 in the 61st minute, scoring on an over-the-top pass by Haris Medunjanin.

Colorado Rapids 2, New York Red Bulls 0

HARRISON, N.J. — Jonathan Lewis scored twice and the Colorado Rapids beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 on Saturday night.

Lewis opened the scoring for the Rapids (8-14-6) in the 14th minute. He took it from 30 yards out on the left wing and slotted it past goalkeeper Luis Robles into the right corner.

Robles made a pair of diving saves after the 70th minute to keep it a one-goal game until Lewis buried a right-footed blast from the top of the penalty area in the 87th minute.

Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard started his MLS career for the then-MetroStars in 1998 and Saturday night was his final visit to his former club. He made three saves to record the 211th shutout of his 21-year professional career.

The Red Bulls dropped to 12-12-5.