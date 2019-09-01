Lukaku Scores Winner for Inter After Cagliari Fans Participated in Racist Monkey Chants

Romelu Lukaku faced monkey chants from Cagliari fans before his match-winning penalty Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 01, 2019

With a win Sunday, Inter moved to 2-0-0 in Serie A to start this season, but the most recent victory over Cagliari will be remembered for what the fans did before the winning goal.

Romelu Lukaku stepped up to take a penalty in the 72nd minute of the contest with the score tied at 1.

Before Lukaku could deliver the winning goal, however, he was greeted with racist monkey chants from the Cagliari fans. After converting the penalty, Lukaku looked up at the stands and some of the fans who were using racist taunts before celebrating the goal with his teammates.

Last week, Manchester United's Paul Pogba responded to some of the racist taunts and chants he's heard on the pitch and online directed at himself and his teammates.

In April, Cagliari fans directed the same racist monkey chants at Moise Kean back when he was with Juventus. The Italian Football Federation decided against punishing the club for the racist taunts.

