Cagliari Avoids Punishment for Racist Chants From Fans Directed at Moise Kean

After Moise Kean scored the match-sealing goal in a 2-0 victory on April 2, Cagliari fans made monkey noises.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 14, 2019

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced Tuesday there will be no punishment for Cagliari after fans directed monkey noises at Moise Kean of Juventus during an April match.

Kean scored a late goal to give his club a 2-0 lead in the contest, and fans responded with the racist chants. After the match, Kean's teammate, Leonardo Bonucci said it blame was "50 and 50," condemning Kean for standing in front of the crowd after his goal.

Other players across the sport came to Kean's defense and lambasted the racism.

According to The Guardian, FIGC said no action is being taken because the chants had "an objectively limited relevance."

