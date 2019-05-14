The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced Tuesday there will be no punishment for Cagliari after fans directed monkey noises at Moise Kean of Juventus during an April match.

Kean scored a late goal to give his club a 2-0 lead in the contest, and fans responded with the racist chants. After the match, Kean's teammate, Leonardo Bonucci said it blame was "50 and 50," condemning Kean for standing in front of the crowd after his goal.

Other players across the sport came to Kean's defense and lambasted the racism.

Embarrassing. Pathetic. Disgraceful.



Racism will never be kicked out of football while decisions like this continue to take place - @FIGC should hang their heads in shame. https://t.co/OIHO7naML5 — Kick It Out (@kickitout) May 14, 2019

According to The Guardian, FIGC said no action is being taken because the chants had "an objectively limited relevance."