Days, weeks and months of speculation all culminate in one transfer deadline day for four of Europe's top leagues.

The Premier League's transfer deadline came and went on Aug. 8, with England's top flight electing to push its deadline to the eve of the new season. La Liga, the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1 operate on a different timeline, though, and all four must have their transfer business concluded by Monday.

While a slew of big-ticket names have already switched addresses via full transfer or loan–Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Luka Jovic, Hirving Lozano, Nicolas Pepe, Romelu Lukaku and Philippe Coutinho among them–a number of others remain front and center in the shop window with the sand falling through the hourglass. The rumors have been swirling around the likes of Neymar, Mauro Icardi, Paulo Dybala and other stars who, for various reasons, are either out of favor or want out from their current situations.

Follow along throughout the day as multiple transfer sagas reach their respective resolutions and either change the makeup of some of Europe's top teams or result in some required bridge rebuilding:

- Neymar appears to be out of options and resigned to staying at PSG. The former Barcelona star has been eyeing a return to Camp Nou, and Barcelona and PSG have been in negotiations for some time over various packages that include players, players on loan and a hefty fee to go along with it. Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in a world-record $245 million purchase just two years ago, but his Parisian adventure has not gone as planned, and he's been yearning for a Barcelona reunion.

The problem is the exorbitant price which PSG was demanding. It was not about to let its superstar go on the cheap, not with multiple years left on his contract, and it held firm on its demands. Barcelona, after signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer, didn't have a real need for Neymar, and it didn't help that PSG's chief targets to secure in return–most notably Ousmane Dembele–didn't want to go, not even on loan. PSG and Barcelona kicked the tires on just about all options over the last few weeks according to various reports and just haven't been able to find an agreement.

Barring a shocking change of events on Monday, it appears as if Neymar will be staying put–at least until the winter, when this saga will likely be fired up again. In the infamous, two-year-old words of Gerard Pique, "Se queda." (AS/L'Equipe)

- Mauro Icardi could find his way to PSG after a battle with his current club, Inter Milan, that has been brewing for some time. New coach Antonio Conte had made it clear that Icardi had no place on his team, and summer acquisitions of Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez further underscored his insignificance to the project. He's reportedly been the subject of transfer advances by the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma, but Inter hasn't found a suitable offer and has held onto him. Things reached legal levels last week, with Icardi reportedly suing Inter for freezing him out.

In the meantime, PSG has stepped forward looking to take Icardi on loan. If Neymar returns, it's unclear how PSG would envision Icardi fitting into its team. Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani are currently out injured, but they'll be back within a month. If and when they're all healthy, fit, not suspended and in the lineup, that doesn't leave a whole lot of room for a player who just spent months pouting about his club situation. (ESPNFC)

Separately, Valencia is eyeing a loan move for Icardi, which could have a multi-pronged effect in Spain and Italy. It would free Valencia to then send Rodrigo to Atletico Madrid, with Atletico Madrid then turning and sending Angel Correa to AC Milan. (CalcioMercato)

- Staying with the PSG theme, Keylor Navas will leave Real Madrid for the French champions on Monday, ending a trophy-laden tenure at the Bernabeu. The three-time Champions League winner became tired of playing second-fiddle to last summer's big acquisition, Thibaut Courtois, and PSG has given him a lifeline in a move that will see Alphonse Areola go in the opposite direction on loan in addition to a $16.5 million transfer fee. PSG, which also saw Gianluigi Buffon leave the club after one year, went to Spain to find its backup, signing Sergio Rico on loan from Sevilla. (Marca)

- Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has arrived at Sevilla ahead of a transfer from West Ham. He'll reportedly leave the Premier League for a return to La Liga on a three-year deal with Sevilla, following a reported $11 million transfer.

‼ #ÚLTIMAHORA | Chicharito Hernández (@CH14_) ya está en el Aeropuerto de San Pablo para convertirse en nuevo jugador del Sevilla FC. pic.twitter.com/Zcld9my6ss — ElDesmarque Sevilla FC (@eldesmarque_sfc) September 1, 2019

Chicharito played in Spain during the 2014-15 season at Real Madrid, spending the year there on loan from Manchester United. The 31-year-old forward remains in the Mexico national team picture and will join El Tri for its friendlies against the USA and Argentina, and he'll do so with a new club chapter on the horizon. He reportedly also drew interest from Fiorentina, Flamengo and unnamed clubs in MLS. (ESPNFC)

- Paulo Dybala remains one of the other major dominoes waiting to fall, but it looks like Juventus won't be budging. His role at Juve has diminished, as Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival last season coincided with a decrease in form for the otherwise dynamic Argentine forward. Manchester United and Tottenham both tried to sign him before the Premier League's deadline hit but had their attempts fall through. Should he stay, he'd have to fight for playing time under Maurizio Sarri, and if it doesn't come, then he'll be a prime candidate to move in January. (Sky Sports)

- Juventus and Barcelona are reportedly in talks over some intriguing player swaps, with Juventus said to be wanting Ivan Rakitic to bolster its midfield, while Barcelona wants Federico Bernardeschi in return. Rakitic's name had been floated in Barcelona's Neymar talks as well. Separately, there's reportedly talk of a defender swap, with Juventus willing to part ways with Daniele Rugani, while Barcelona could offer Samuel Umtiti or Jean-Clair Todibo in return. The sticking point is reportedly in the respective valuations of the players in question, and Juventus wanting cash on top of the player swap has the moves hanging in the balance. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Radamel Falcao is on his way to Turkey to continue his storied career at Galatasaray. The Turkish giant confirmed talks with Monaco and Falcao were taking place prior to the Super Lig's Monday deadline, and the Colombian forward was reportedly welcomed by an astounding 25,000 fans at the airport upon his arrival. (Galatasaray)