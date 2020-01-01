Peter Powell/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Manchester United lost the game to Arsenal on Wednesday, and it may have lost its maligned-yet-influential star attraction for up to another month, too.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded in postgame comments that Pogba, who sat out the New Year's Day affair, is leaning toward having surgery at the urging of "his people" to correct an ankle injury that has limited both his availability and effectiveness. The tone of Solskjaer's remarks made it appear that the decision wasn't solely the team's nor did he sound too pleased to discuss it.

After the 2-0 defeat, Solskjaer was asked about Pogba's prognosis, to which he replied: "Three, four weeks maybe. Let's see. He's been advised to have an operation by his people. He'll probably do that."

Manchester United followed up by saying the club conducted its own scans on Pogba first and came to the same conclusion.

Pogba has been limited to eight appearances and 610 minutes in all competitions this season, one in which rumors of another exit from Manchester United have been swirling. He came off the bench in a pair of late December matches–a loss at then-bottom Watford and a win over Newcastle–but missed the final two matches of the festive season slate. With Pogba and Scott McTominay (knee) both out injured, United turned to Nemanja Matic and Fred in central midfield, and that may well be the preferred pairing going forward barring a signing or two in the January transfer window.

United sits in fifth place in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-place Chelsea. The Red Devils have four teams within three points of them, though, with the race for Champions League qualification even more congested than usual.