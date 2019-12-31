The start of the new year means the official start to a new transfer season in Europe. The January window opens as the fireworks go off around the globe, and there could be some transfer fireworks of their own in the coming month.

There have already been some, with Jesse Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg being raided by Liverpool (Takumi Minamino) and Borussia Dortmund (Erling Braut Haaland) after an impressive display on the Champions League stage. Bayer Leverkusen added another star on the rise to its ranks when it signed River Plate's Exequiel Palacios. AC Milan landed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer, starting the 2020s much like it did the 2010s, and while Zlatan commands the spotlight like nobody else, he may not be the biggest name that switches clubs this winter.

One element that could complicate matters is that clubs that might otherwise consider parting ways with their stars for a payday find themselves either in the Champions League knockout stage and/or very much in the mix for domestic titles and places in next season's Champions League. Selling now might yield a lovely windfall, but it could also sabotage the present, and it could put some potential moves on hold–until at least the summer.

All of that being said, here are 10 of the biggest names that will be swirling in the rumor mill until the window shuts for the season across Europe's top leagues in a month:

Paul Pogba, Manchester United

Rinse, repeat. Pogba has been tipped for a move back to Juventus since last season, and the rumor mill is ablaze again with conflicting reports that he's A) eager to return to Turin or B) happy to remain at Old Trafford. Scott McTominay's injury complicates matters a bit in central midfield for Man United, but rumors of a Pogba-for-Emre-Can-and-cash swap would theoretically alleviate that concern. Regardless of what winds up happening, you can be sure Pogba's every move and word will be scrutinized.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

Aubameyang could become the first major casualty of the Mikel Arteta era, with the Gabon star reportedly desiring a Champions League stage that Arsenal may not be able to offer. With 13 league goals, he's the club's leading scorer, though–and no other Gunner has more than five. With Arsenal locked in a fight both to separate from the bottom of the table and to climb back into the top-four mix, it'd be a gamble to part ways with such a prolific player, even if he may not fit into the longer-term planning and even if the club is yearning for the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli to fill that void so Aubameyang's financial demand could be used elsewhere and the glut of forwards could be relieved. A host of top European sides are reportedly interested in signing him.

Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace

His manager claims he's not for sale, and with Palace only four points out of fifth place (and eight out of fourth), it's definitely not the right time to part ways with such an asset. His contract runs through 2023, so Palace need not concern itself with a ticking clock on his value, either. That said, that's not going to stop the Premier League's biggest spenders from making their offers, and if the price is right–he's reportedly being valued at £80 million–then Palace would have to consider a sale.

Christian Eriksen, Tottenham

Tottenham risks losing Eriksen for nothing this summer, with his contract set to expire. Barring Jose Mourinho convincing Eriksen that he should dedicate his future to the club, Spurs would be wise to cash in on their Danish playmaker if they can. He's had his eye on an exit for some time, not hiding his disappointment when he wasn't moved along in the summer.

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund

Ever since his explosion on the scene last season, Sancho has been tipped for a move back to England, and Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly at the front of the line to try to arrange a return. At 19, Sancho's potential is still off the charts despite what he's already accomplished, and after signing Haaland, perhaps Dortmund would be willing to cash in on that potential now.

Timo Werner, RB Leipzig

Werner is the best striker in the Bundesliga not named Robert Lewandowski and has commanded the attention of top teams for some time. Leipzig, however, is a top team in its own right, sitting atop the Bundesliga and in the Champions League last 16 against a Tottenham team that's ripe for the picking. He just signed a new deal through 2023 this summer, but, according to German outlet Kicker, it came with a very affordable release clause of €30 million–something the likes of Chelsea and Man United could pay with ease.

Edinson Cavani, PSG

Cavani has been linked with a departure from PSG for a while–even touted as a possible signing for MLS expansion side Inter Miami upon the expiration of his contract this summer. Atletico Madrid is reportedly leading the race to sign him, but if he doesn't move this winter, a free transfer exit this summer is a near certainty for the 32-year-old Uruguayan forward, considering PSG's logjam in the attack.

Dani Olmo, Dinamo Zagreb

Barcelona reportedly wants to bring back Olmo, a former youth product at Camp Nou who has flourished with his Croatian club. The 21-year-old midfielder was a breakout performer as this past summer's U-21 European Championship, where he helped Spain lift the trophy, and he'd bring that youthful exuberance into a midfield that also features 22-year-old Dutch star Frenkie de Jong. A summer transfer is also reportedly a possibility if something more expedited does not materialize.

Dries Mertens, Napoli

The talented Belgian forward is out of contract at Napoli this summer, which makes him an even more tantalizing prospect for potential buyers, who may be able to secure his services at a discounted rate. At 32, he's beyond his peak, but he could still be added value for clubs. With his former manager, Carlo Ancelotti, at Everton, the Toffees have naturally been linked to him, while Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have been touted as other potential suitors.

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal

Xhaka was booed off the field by Arsenal supporters and responded by cursing at them in October, a sure sign that he–a captain, no less–was not long for the Emirates. Things have cooled since, and manager Unai Emery has notably been ushered along, but that isn't stopping from Hertha Berlin from reportedly offering to pay £25.6 million this summer after a six-month loan.