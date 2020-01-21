D.C. United continues to restock after losing some key pieces, trading for Atlanta United star midfielder Julian Gressel on Tuesday.

D.C. United is sending $750,000 in allocation money to Atlanta, with Atlanta United revealing that the fee can rise to $1.1 million with unspecified performance incentives.

Gressel follows Peruvian star Edison Flores to the U.S. capital after three very productive seasons in Atlanta. He won league Rookie of the Year honors in 2017 after being the eighth overall selection in the MLS SuperDraft out of Providence. He factored into 50 goals in the last three regular seasons (15 goals, 35 assists) and another four in the last two postseasons (two goals, two assists), playing a significant role in Atlanta's 2018 MLS Cup triumph.

His acquisition is part of D.C. United's attacking rebuild, with Wayne Rooney departing for Derby County, Luciano Acosta leaving for Liga MX's Atlas and Lucas Rodriguez's loan from Estudiantes expiring.

The move reunites Gressel with attacking midfielder Yamil Asad, who spent the 2017 season on loan with Atlanta, 2018 with D.C. and 2019 back with Velez Sarsfield in his native Argentina. The two join Paul Arriola and Ola Kamara as part of a remade attack that will hope for bigger things in 2020 after being the lowest-scoring playoff team in MLS.

“We’re excited to bring a player of Julian’s quality and pedigree to the club ahead of the 2020 season,” D.C. general manager Dave Kasper said. "He has impressed throughout his time in MLS and has been a major component to Atlanta’s success in the league since 2017. Last year, he led Atlanta in assists and chances created while also scoring eight goals so we’re looking forward to adding his impressive goal creating ability and eye for goal to our roster in 2020 and beyond."

Gressel's exit from Atlanta doesn't come as a surprise after he publicly expressed displeasure with his contract situation. His most recent deal had him on almost $133,000 in 2019, a figure that he vastly outperformed. It was not specified whether he had signed a new and improved deal upon D.C.'s trade for him.