BERLIN (AP) – Hertha Berlin’s rebuilding under a new investor continued Thursday with the signing of Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek from Milan.

The Bundesliga side said the 24-year-old Piatek was joining on a long-term deal and was being given the No. 7 jersey.

Piatek is the side’s third signing of the winter transfer window after Santiago Ascacibar from Stuttgart and Lucas Tousart from Lyon. Tousart won’t arrive until the summer, however, after being loaned back to the French side to the end of the season.

Piatek’s arrival for a reported 23 million euros ($25.5 million) takes the club’s spending in January to an estimated 58 million euros ($64 million) – its first venture into the transfer market since financier Lars Windhorst invested $250 million in the club.

Piatek scored just four goals in 18 league appearances for Milan this season, but wracked up 22 goals in 37 appearances for Milan and Genoa the season before. He has five goals in 10 appearances for Poland.

Media reports suggested Hertha was also trying to sign Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from league rival Leipzig, while the team’s current forwards, Salomon Kalou and Davie Selke, were being linked with Premier League clubs.