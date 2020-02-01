Erling Haaland is unstoppable.

In only his third game with Borussia Dortmund, Haaland continued his dominant run by adding two goals in a 5–0 rout of Union Berlin at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund's young talent shined bright on Saturday, as the 19-year-old Norwegian prodigy scored his first goal of the match in the 18th minute. Jadon Sancho, who is also 19, made history when he scored Dortmund's first goal of the match in the 13th minute. It marked Sancho's ninth goal in his last nine games, making him the first player in history to reach 25 Bundesliga goals before his 20th birthday.

The young stars teamed up later in the second half when Haaland scored again in the 71st minute off a pass from Sancho.

Haaland becomes the first player in Bundesliga history to score seven goals in his first three appearances. During his debut with Dortmund, he came off the bench to bag an incredible hat trick and lead his club to a 5–3 comeback win over Augsburg. He added another two goals against Koln on Jan. 24.