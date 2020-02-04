Erling Haaland has appeared in four matches for Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland has scored in four matches for Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old Norwegian striker was at it again on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the German Cup (DFB Pokal), coming off the bench and supplying a temporary lifeline for Dortmund in an eventual 3-2 loss to Werder Bremen.

Haaland scored two goals over the weekend in his first start for the club after scoring a hat trick and a double off the bench in his previous two games. He made it eight goals–on eight shots on goal–in the 67th minute on Tuesday, volleying home from the goal mouth after a cross from Julian Brandt to make it 2-1 Bremen at the time.

The upstart hosts restored their two-goal lead soon after, with Milot Rashica scoring in the 70th minute to make it 3-1, and Haaland proved he is mortal after all, missing an opportunity to bring Dortmund back within one after the fact. Those honors were handled by U.S. teenager Gio Reyna, who scored his first professional goal in sensational fashion by cutting through defenders and finding the upper right-hand corner with a curler.

As for Haaland, his scoring record this season is nothing short of remarkable. He had 28 goals in 22 matches across all competitions for RB Salzburg before making his January transfer to Dortmund, transitioning seamlessly.